Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Imposto's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and Caesar dressing
More about Imposto's Pizza
Black Bear Bar image

GRILL

Black Bear Bar

205 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
More about Black Bear Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Pancakes

Cookies

Pretzels

Cappuccino

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston