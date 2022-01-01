Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken caesar wraps in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.95
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, and Caesar dressing
More about Imposto's Pizza
GRILL
Black Bear Bar
205 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4
(1427 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$14.00
More about Black Bear Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Quesadillas
Avocado Toast
Pancakes
Cookies
Pretzels
Cappuccino
French Fries
Fish And Chips
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston