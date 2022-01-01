Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken marsala in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Chicken Marsala
Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken marsala
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Chicken Marsala
$16.95
More about Imposto's Pizza
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(437 reviews)
Creamy Chicken Marsala
$19.00
Mushrooms, roasted peppers & spinach over rigatoni pasta
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
