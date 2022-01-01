Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Chicken Noodles
Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Dolce & Salato
1101 Grand St, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.99
Chicken, Chicken Stock, Carrot, Celery, Seasonings
More about Dolce & Salato
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.75
More about Imposto's Pizza
