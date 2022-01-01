Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

928371af-2850-4875-a2dd-25c50c97ca29 image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$14.95
More about Imposto's Pizza
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Served with fine linguine
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

