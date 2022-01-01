Chicken salad in Hoboken
SALADS • DONUTS
Alfalfa Hoboken
1110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Peruvian Chicken Catering Salad
|$13.50
Alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], Peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, La Fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
|Peruvian Chicken Salad
|$12.50
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
|Chicken Cutlet Salad
|$12.95
Nice and crispy! Fresh romaine, crispy breaded chicken, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, tossed in honey mustard dressing