Chicken salad in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • DONUTS

Alfalfa Hoboken

1110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Peruvian Chicken Catering Salad$13.50
Alfalfa mix [butter lettuce, chopped romaine, shredded kale], Peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso fresco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, La Fortaleza corn tortilla chips, homemade avocado tomatillo salsa
Peruvian Chicken Salad$12.50
alfalfa mix (romaine, butter lettuce, chopped kale), peruvian spiced chicken thighs, queso blanco, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, blue corn tortilla chips, avocado tomatillo salsa
More about Alfalfa Hoboken
Imposto's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cutlet Salad$12.95
Nice and crispy! Fresh romaine, crispy breaded chicken, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, tossed in honey mustard dressing
More about Imposto's Pizza
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shallots, carrots, blue cheese crumble, and ranch dressing.
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

