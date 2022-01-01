Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

720 Monroe Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.00
please note this recipe is no longer vegan, instead gluten free! baked fresh in house.
More about Shaka Kitchen
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
vegan chocolate chip cookies! not gluten free. house-made daily.
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.00
please note this recipe is no longer vegan, instead gluten free! baked fresh in house.
More about Shaka Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Filet Mignon

Gyoza

Avocado Toast

Garlic Knots

Chili

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston