Chopped salad in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve chopped salad

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
House Chopped Salad$9.95
More about Northern Soul
Pizza Republic

406 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.95
Romaine, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Crumbled Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Pizza Republic

