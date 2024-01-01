Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

 

GTK Hoboken

1014 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Scratch$10.00
Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Cookie Dough Pieces
More about GTK Hoboken
Restaurant banner

 

DIPPED N’ SMASHED - 91 Washington Street

91 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Dough$7.95
Cookie Dough Ice Cream
More about DIPPED N’ SMASHED - 91 Washington Street

