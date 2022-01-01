Crispy chicken in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Crispy Chicken
Hoboken restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Hudson Table
1403 Clinton St, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$11.95
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch (served with daily side)
More about Hudson Table
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
Dumplings
Chicken Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Pretzels
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
No reviews yet
Union City
Avg 3.5
(3 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston