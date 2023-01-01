Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Croissants
Hoboken restaurants that serve croissants
Dolce & Salato
1101 Grand St, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Apricot Croissant
$3.50
Apricot
Custard Cream Croissant
$3.50
Custard Cream
D&S Croissant
$12.00
More about Dolce & Salato
Kettleman's Bagels - 486 Route 28
486 Route 28, Bridgewater
No reviews yet
Croissant
$3.25
Fresh-Baked, Buttery Croissants
More about Kettleman's Bagels - 486 Route 28
