Eel in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Eel
Hoboken restaurants that serve eel
Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8
400 Newark St Ste 8, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Eel Cucumber Roll
$8.60
More about Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Saku Hoboken
936 Park Ave, Hoboken
Avg 4
(282 reviews)
Eel Avocado Roll
$10.00
Side Eel Sauce
$0.50
Eel Cucumber Roll
$10.00
More about Saku Hoboken
