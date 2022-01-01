Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
French Onion Soup
Hoboken restaurants that serve french onion soup
GRILL
Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St
205 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4
(1427 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$8.00
More about Black Bear Bar - 205 Washington St
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Belo Bar & Kitchen
104 Hudson St, Hoboken
Avg 4.1
(119 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$10.00
More about Belo Bar & Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Baked Ziti
Lobsters
Pretzels
Veggie Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
French Fries
Cheese Fries
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(112 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston