Fried rice in Hoboken

Touch The Heart
324 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Surf & Turf Fried Rice
|$22.00
ground pork, ginger, shrimp, seasonal vegetables & scrambled egg tossed in house soy
|Basic Fried Rice
|$8.00
|Crab & Coconut Fried Rice
|$20.00
black emperor rice cooked with coconut water and coconut flakes tossed with blue crab finished with lime zest, cilantro & blue crab
Saku Hoboken
936 Park Ave, Hoboken
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$18.00
Cooked with Seasonal Vegetables, Soy Sauce, Ginger, Garlic & Sesame Oil
|Vegetarian Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$19.50