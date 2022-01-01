Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve fried rice

Touch The Heart image

FRENCH FRIES

Touch The Heart

324 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Surf & Turf Fried Rice$22.00
ground pork, ginger, shrimp, seasonal vegetables & scrambled egg tossed in house soy
Basic Fried Rice$8.00
Crab & Coconut Fried Rice$20.00
black emperor rice cooked with coconut water and coconut flakes tossed with blue crab finished with lime zest, cilantro & blue crab
More about Touch The Heart
Saku Hoboken image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$18.00
Cooked with Seasonal Vegetables, Soy Sauce, Ginger, Garlic & Sesame Oil
Vegetarian Fried Rice$15.00
Seafood Fried Rice$19.50
More about Saku Hoboken
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake & Pineapple Fried Rice$16.75
house-made lump crab meat, white rice, pineapple, egg, fried with our sweet shaka teriyaki sauce
More about Shaka Kitchen

