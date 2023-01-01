Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Item pic

 

GTK Hoboken

1014 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$12.00
Sourdough Bread, Fontina & Cheddar Blend, Herb Garlic Confit, Ranch Dip
More about GTK Hoboken
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.95
More about Imposto's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Chicken Noodle Soup

Carrot Cake

Chicken Rolls

Penne

Zeppole

Honey Chicken

Miso Soup

Shumai

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (673 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston