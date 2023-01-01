Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic cheese bread in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Garlic Cheese Bread
Hoboken restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
GTK Hoboken
1014 Washington Street, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Sourdough Bread, Fontina & Cheddar Blend, Herb Garlic Confit, Ranch Dip
More about GTK Hoboken
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
$7.95
More about Imposto's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Chicken Noodle Soup
Carrot Cake
Chicken Rolls
Penne
Zeppole
Honey Chicken
Miso Soup
Shumai
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2233 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(8 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2233 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(539 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston