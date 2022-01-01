Garlic knots in Hoboken

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

263 First St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots-8$4.00
Garlic Knots-Single$0.65
More about Tony Boloney's
Garlic Knots (5) image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots (5)$6.75
More about Imposto's Pizza

