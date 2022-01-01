Greek salad in Hoboken
Hoboken restaurants that serve greek salad
SALADS • DONUTS
Alfalfa Hoboken
1110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], cucumbers, grape tomatoes, quinoa mix, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pita chips, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL
Pure Pita Mediterranean Kitchen
324 Washington St, Hoboken
|Greek Salad
|$12.49
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, topped with feta, Kalamata olives and grape leaves, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette. (GF)