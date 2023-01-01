Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken quesadillas in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
Hoboken restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas
Baja - Hoboken - 104 14th Street
104 14th Street, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$11.95
More about Baja - Hoboken - 104 14th Street
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(437 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Gyoza
Cheesecake
Burritos
Quesadillas
Goat Cheese Salad
Pear Salad
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(93 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(125 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston