Lentil soup in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve lentil soup

Dolce & Salato

1101 Grand St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$7.99
Lentils, Carrot, Onion, Chicken Stock, Spinach
More about Dolce & Salato
Northern Soul image

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Red Lentil Soup$8.95
More about Northern Soul

