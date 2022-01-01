Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ravioli in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Ravioli
Hoboken restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Fried Ravioli (6)
$8.95
More about Imposto's Pizza
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(437 reviews)
Beef Ravioli
$13.00
Vodka Sauce, Garlic Bread
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Cookies
Greek Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Wraps
Cheesecake
Calamari
Quesadillas
Chicken Teriyaki
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1661 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1661 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(527 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston