Rigatoni in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Rigatoni
Hoboken restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Rigatoni Vodka w/ Prosciutto
$19.95
Rigatoni w/ prosciutto & peas in a creamy vodka sauce
More about Imposto's Pizza
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(437 reviews)
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
$15.00
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
