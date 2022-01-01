Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sausage rolls in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve sausage rolls

Northern Soul image

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Rolls$15.95
More about Northern Soul
Imposto's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Imposto's Pizza

102 Washington St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Roll$10.27
Sausage, fresh green peppers, and mozzarella with a side of our delicious marinara
More about Imposto's Pizza

