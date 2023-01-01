Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sauteed spinach in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve sauteed spinach

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Sauteed Spinach$7.95
More about Northern Soul
Margherita's - 740 Washington st

740 Washington st, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Spinach$8.95
More about Margherita's - 740 Washington st

