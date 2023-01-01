Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Scallops
Hoboken restaurants that serve scallops
Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8
400 Newark St Ste 8, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Spicy Scallop Avocado roll
$10.10
More about Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Saku Hoboken
936 Park Ave, Hoboken
Avg 4
(282 reviews)
Bacon Scallop Roll
$20.00
More about Saku Hoboken
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken
Clams
Tuna Wraps
Goat Cheese Salad
Cake
Lox
Italian Subs
California Rolls
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Hoboken to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2174 restaurants)
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(8 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2174 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(66 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(653 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(150 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(361 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(349 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston