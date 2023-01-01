Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve scallops

Okinawa Sushi and grill - 400 Newark St Ste 8

400 Newark St Ste 8, Hoboken

Spicy Scallop Avocado roll$10.10
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Saku Hoboken

936 Park Ave, Hoboken

Avg 4 (282 reviews)
Bacon Scallop Roll$20.00
