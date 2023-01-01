Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed broccoli in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve steamed broccoli

Item pic

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Broccoli$7.95
More about Northern Soul
Banner pic

 

Margherita's - 740 Washington st

740 Washington st, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Broccoli$6.00
More about Margherita's - 740 Washington st

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Croissants

Grilled Steaks

Seaweed Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Shrimp Rolls

Sliders

Miso Soup

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (143 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston