Tacos in Hoboken

Hoboken restaurants
Hoboken restaurants that serve tacos

ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

720 Monroe Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiki Tacos$12.00
Gluten-free corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pineapple, pickled onions, Spicy Shaka sauce
More about Shaka Kitchen
Tony Boloney's

263 First St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Taco Taco- Slice$15.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
Taco Taco Taco$95.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
More about Tony Boloney's
BBQ • GRILL

Farside Tavern

531 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.1 (10 reviews)
Takeout
OAXACA TACOS$12.00
More about Farside Tavern
ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE

Shaka Kitchen

110 Washington Street, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Chickz Taco
(3) fire grilled corn tortillas, house-made crispy panko crusted chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, pickles & a house-made hot honey mayo
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
house-battered shrimp tossed in a house-made buffalo sauce, over corn tortillas, topped with fresh nappa cabbage, strawberries, jalapeños, and a house-made bleu cheese sauce!
Tiki Tacos$12.00
corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein: bbq jackfruit, kalua pulled pork, chicken, shrimp, or steak, topped with pineapple, cabbage, pickled onions and a house-made spicy shaka sauce.
More about Shaka Kitchen

