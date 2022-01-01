Tacos in Hoboken
Hoboken restaurants that serve tacos
ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE
Shaka Kitchen
720 Monroe Street, Hoboken
|Tiki Tacos
|$12.00
Gluten-free corn tortillas, Napa cabbage, pineapple, pickled onions, Spicy Shaka sauce
Tony Boloney's
263 First St, Hoboken
|Taco Taco Taco- Slice
|$15.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
|Taco Taco Taco
|$95.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SEAFOOD • FROZEN YOGURT • POKE
Shaka Kitchen
110 Washington Street, Hoboken
|Chickz Taco
(3) fire grilled corn tortillas, house-made crispy panko crusted chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, pickles & a house-made hot honey mayo
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
house-battered shrimp tossed in a house-made buffalo sauce, over corn tortillas, topped with fresh nappa cabbage, strawberries, jalapeños, and a house-made bleu cheese sauce!
|Tiki Tacos
|$12.00
corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein: bbq jackfruit, kalua pulled pork, chicken, shrimp, or steak, topped with pineapple, cabbage, pickled onions and a house-made spicy shaka sauce.