Tuna wraps in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Tuna Wraps
Hoboken restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Dolce & Salato
1101 Grand St, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Tuna Wrap
$12.00
Italian Tuna, Mayo, Crispy Lettuce, Tomato, Corn
More about Dolce & Salato
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Imposto's Pizza
102 Washington St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(123 reviews)
Tuna Wrap
$9.95
More about Imposto's Pizza
