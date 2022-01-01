Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie sandwiches in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Veggie Sandwiches
Hoboken restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
GRILL
Northern Soul
700 1st St, Hoboken
Avg 4.6
(2622 reviews)
Veggie Sandwich
$15.95
More about Northern Soul
GRILL
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
1405 Grand St, Hoboken
Avg 4.5
(437 reviews)
Veggie Mash Sandwich
$15.00
Roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant
