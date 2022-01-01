Veggie sandwiches in Hoboken

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Northern Soul image

GRILL

Northern Soul

700 1st St, Hoboken

Avg 4.6 (2622 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$15.95
More about Northern Soul
Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant image

GRILL

Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

1405 Grand St, Hoboken

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Mash Sandwich$15.00
Roasted red peppers, spinach, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella
More about Carpe Diem Pub & Restaurant

