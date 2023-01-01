Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Zeppole in
Hoboken
/
Hoboken
/
Zeppole
Hoboken restaurants that serve zeppole
Dolce & Salato
1101 Grand St, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Mini Saint Joseph Zeppole
$2.80
Saint Joseph Zeppole
$6.25
Cream puff filled with chantilly cream, cannoli cream, custard cream
More about Dolce & Salato
Pizza Republic
406 Washington Street, Hoboken
No reviews yet
Fresh Zeppoles
$5.00
More about Pizza Republic
