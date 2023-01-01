Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zeppole in Hoboken

Go
Hoboken restaurants
Toast

Hoboken restaurants that serve zeppole

Consumer pic

 

Dolce & Salato

1101 Grand St, Hoboken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Saint Joseph Zeppole$2.80
Saint Joseph Zeppole$6.25
Cream puff filled with chantilly cream, cannoli cream, custard cream
More about Dolce & Salato
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Republic

406 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Zeppoles$5.00
More about Pizza Republic

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoboken

Tuna Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Chili

Miso Soup

Rigatoni

Cobb Salad

Tuna Wraps

Kani Salad

Map

More near Hoboken to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston