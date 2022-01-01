Go
HoBo's BBQ

Best BBQ in the I.E.

30590 Rancho California Rd,Ste C-303

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dinner Roll$0.50
BBQ Sauce - Carolina Mustard$0.50
2oz. Portion of our signature BBQ Sauce.
Tri Tip
Certified Angus Beef- Smoked SLOW & LOW
Cheese Curds$9.50
Lightly breaded Wisconsin Fresh Cheese Curds fried to perfection. Served with BBQ Ranch.
Street Corn Salad
Corn - Cotija Cheese - Cilantro - Red Pepper Flakes - Tajin
Marshmallow Sauce$0.50
2oz. Portion of our signature Sauce.
Bone in Chicken
Brined - rubbed - slow smoked - flash fried
Stuffed Jalapenos$9.50
Jalapnos (deseeded) stuffed with Pulled Pork, and wrapped in Bacon, flash Fry them, then drizzled with Honey & Sriracha.
Pickles
House Made Pickles - Sweet with a Kick
Loaded Fries-Garlic Truffle$13.50
¾ lb. of fries - Cotija Cheese - Truffle Oil - Roasted Garlic - Cilantro - Sea Salt Flakes.
Location

30590 Rancho California Rd,Ste C-303

Temecula CA

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
