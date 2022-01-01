HoBo's BBQ

Trattoria Toscana

No reviews yet

Trattoria Toscana is a fine Italian restaurant and bar that creates an authentic Tuscan-Sardinian-Italian cultural experience, rich in the appreciation of high-quality food and wine. Trattoria Toscana caters to those who savor authentic, home-made Italian meals that bring out the flavors of each ingredient. Chef Pietro, born in Sardinia, carefully selects fresh, local ingredients to create daily specials as well as imports from Italy to create high quality, homemade Tuscan and Sardinian meals. Trattoria Toscana has a full dining room, privacy room, full bar and a lovely outdoor patio for outdoor dining and private parties.

