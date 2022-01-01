Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Well Coffeehouse and Marketplace

6949 Lancaster PIke, Hockessin

Avg 4.7 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Marinated chicken steak, cheese, buffalo sauce with your choice of blue cheese or ranch on a roll
Chicken Cheese Steak
Marinated chicken steak & cheese on a roll
More about The Well Coffeehouse and Marketplace
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Shrimp & Steak Fajita$23.00
Grilled marinated chicken, steak and shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken & Steak Fajita$21.00
Grilled marinated chicken and steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Mexican Table
