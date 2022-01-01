Chicken fried steaks in Hockessin
The Well Coffeehouse and Marketplace
6949 Lancaster PIke, Hockessin
|Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Marinated chicken steak, cheese, buffalo sauce with your choice of blue cheese or ranch on a roll
|Chicken Cheese Steak
Marinated chicken steak & cheese on a roll
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Chicken, Shrimp & Steak Fajita
|$23.00
Grilled marinated chicken, steak and shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
|Chicken & Steak Fajita
|$21.00
Grilled marinated chicken and steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole