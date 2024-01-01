Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Hockessin

Go
Hockessin restaurants
Toast

Hockessin restaurants that serve chile relleno

Banner pic

 

La Tonalteca - Hockessin

700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Chile Relleno$3.50
More about La Tonalteca - Hockessin
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno (L)$15.00
Soufflé-battered poblano pepper filled with mashed potatoes & cheese; doused with tomato sauce; served with rice
Chile Relleno SD$10.00
Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese, covered with mild tomato sauce
Chile Relleno$16.00
Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese; doused with tomato sauce; side of rice and re-fried beans.
More about Mexican Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Hockessin

French Fries

Ceviche

Chocolate Cake

Fish Tacos

Taco Salad

Tacos

Salad Bowl

Short Ribs

Map

More near Hockessin to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston