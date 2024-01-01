Chimichangas in Hockessin
Hockessin restaurants that serve chimichangas
La Tonalteca - Hockessin
700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin
|Chimichangas
|$0.00
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried) filled with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, covered with queso blanco and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with beans
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Chimichanga
|$14.00
shredded beef, shredded chicken OR grilled shrimp w/onions and peppers; baked OR crispy flour wrap, topped with queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; side of rice and beans