Fajitas in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve fajitas

La Tonalteca - Hockessin

700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Camarones Fajita$26.99
Shrimp
Fajitas$21.99
More about La Tonalteca - Hockessin
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas (L)$0.00
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, corn, and mushrooms; a small salad (lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese); choice of rice or beans; choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Veggie Fajita$17.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, carrots, zucchini, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Mexican Table

