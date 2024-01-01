Fajitas in Hockessin
Hockessin restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Tonalteca - Hockessin
La Tonalteca - Hockessin
700 Lantana Drive, Hockessin
|Camarones Fajita
|$26.99
Shrimp
|Fajitas
|$21.99
More about Mexican Table
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Fajitas (L)
|$0.00
Grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, corn, and mushrooms; a small salad (lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese); choice of rice or beans; choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.00
|Veggie Fajita
|$17.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, carrots, zucchini, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole