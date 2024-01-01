Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Hockessin

Hockessin restaurants
Hockessin restaurants that serve scallops

Redfire Grill & Steakhouse

400 Lantana Drive, Hockessin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Scallops$36.95
chipotle creamed corn, grilled asparagus, bacon basil pesto
More about Redfire Grill & Steakhouse
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mexican Table

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallops Fajita$28.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Shrimp & Scallops Risotto$30.00
Arborio rice / asparagus / corn / English peas / Apple-cilantro slaw / Citrus glaze
More about Mexican Table

