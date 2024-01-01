Scallops in Hockessin
Hockessin restaurants that serve scallops
Redfire Grill & Steakhouse
400 Lantana Drive, Hockessin
|Seared Scallops
|$36.95
chipotle creamed corn, grilled asparagus, bacon basil pesto
Mexican Table
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
|Shrimp & Scallops Fajita
|$28.00
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
|Shrimp & Scallops Risotto
|$30.00
Arborio rice / asparagus / corn / English peas / Apple-cilantro slaw / Citrus glaze