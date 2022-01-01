Go
Toast

Hocking College - Rhapsody Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

18 Public Square

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

18 Public Square

Nelsonville OH

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hocking College - Hungry Hawk

No reviews yet

We serve top notch Smoked Meats and delicious sides! This business is owned and operated by the Hocking College Culinary Arts Department. We hope you enjoy! Don't forget to pick up some Bloody Butcher Moonshine BBQ for the road as well!

Sikorski's Home Plate

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Avalanche Slice House

No reviews yet

Hours: Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm || Saturday: 4pm - 7pm ||
Sunday: Closed

Athens Uncorked

No reviews yet

Regular hours: 11am-10pm, Mon-Thur. 11am-11pm, Friday & Saturday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston