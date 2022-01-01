Go
Hodad's Downtown

Hodad's is the legendary Family-Owned San Diego Beach Burger shack known for epic appearances on Food Network & Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Our Menu is more than our World Famous Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. We also offer great BLTs, wicked Tuna, tasty Chicken Patties, Burgers & Tenders, along with Milkshakes, Onion Rings and big wedge-style Fries. We do Lettuce Wraps, Veggie & Vegan Burgers too. PLEASE NOTE *Prep times here are for normal orders. If you need 15 or more items, prep times will be longer and we'd prefer you call us in advance. Thanks

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

945 Broadway • $

Avg 4.3 (5740 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$15.25
Mini Cheeseburger$7.75
ONION RING BASKET (individual)$4.75
Cheeseburger$9.00
FRY BASKET (individual)$3.50
RANCH$0.50
GUIDO$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
SMALL FRY (2-3 people)$8.75
BLUE JAY$16.00
Local Favorite - Bacon Cheeseburger w/ thick Blue Cheese Sauce & Grilled Onions
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

945 Broadway

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
