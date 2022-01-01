Hodad's Downtown
Hodad's is the legendary Family-Owned San Diego Beach Burger shack known for epic appearances on Food Network & Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Our Menu is more than our World Famous Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. We also offer great BLTs, wicked Tuna, tasty Chicken Patties, Burgers & Tenders, along with Milkshakes, Onion Rings and big wedge-style Fries. We do Lettuce Wraps, Veggie & Vegan Burgers too. PLEASE NOTE *Prep times here are for normal orders. If you need 15 or more items, prep times will be longer and we'd prefer you call us in advance. Thanks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
945 Broadway • $
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
