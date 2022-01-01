Go
Hodad's Ocean Beach

Hodad's is the legendary Family-Owned San Diego Beach Burger shack known for epic appearances on Food Network & Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Our Menu is more than our World Famous Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. We also offer great BLTs, wicked Tuna, tasty Chicken Patties, Burgers & Tenders, along with Milkshakes, Onion Rings and big wedge-style Fries. We do Lettuce Wraps, Veggie & Vegan Burgers too. PLEASE NOTE *Prep times here are for basic orders. If you need 10 or more items, prep times will be longer and we'd prefer you call us in advance.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5010 Newport Ave. • $

Avg 4.4 (12896 reviews)

Popular Items

ONION RING BASKET (individual)$4.75
BACON CHEESEBURGER$15.25
MINI CHEESEBURGER$7.75
HALF FRING (2-3 people)$12.50
FRY BASKET (individual)$3.50
CHICKEN STRIPS$5.00
Tater Chip Strip™ - Tender Chicken Breaded in Crunchy Potato Chips
SMALL FRY (2-3 people)$8.75
GUIDO$13.50
Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard
CHEESEBURGER$9.00
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5010 Newport Ave.

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
