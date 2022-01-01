Go
Toast

Hodgies Too of Salisbury

Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.

ICE CREAM

136 Rabbit Road • $

Avg 4.7 (508 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Frappe
Doggie Dish$3.75
Hard Serve
Hard Serve Sundae
Peanut Butter Lovers
Nor'easter
Half Gallons$9.75
Soft Serve
Brownie Sundae
Xtra Thick Frappe
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

136 Rabbit Road

Salisbury MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amercian Legion Post 70

No reviews yet

Private Veterans Club

Red's Kitchen & Tavern Seabrook NH

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sylvan Street Grill - Salisbury MA

No reviews yet

Sylvan Street Grille with 2 great North shore locations. Located in Peabody/Danvers, MA and Salisbury, MA. Sylvan Street Grille is one of the best restaurant locations near you for live events, functions, or just grabbing a beer and watching the game. As a local casual dining restaurant and bar, we've been serving the Peabody and Danvers, MA as well as Salisbury and Newburyport, MA areas for over 30 years.

Bean & Cone, LLC (Bar)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston