Go
Toast

Hodgies Too of Stratham

Homemade Ice Cream

95 Portsmouth Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banana Split
Vanilla, Chocolate, & Strawberry Ice Cream topped with strawberries, pineapple, banana, cold chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and cherries!
Extra Thick Frappe
Soft Serve
Nor'Easter
Half Gallon$9.85
Hard Serve
Hard Serve Pint$7.60
Doggie Dish$3.75
Peanut Butter Lover's Sundae
Regular Frappe
See full menu

Location

95 Portsmouth Avenue

Stratham NH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Dreams Bakery

No reviews yet

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams Bakery Online

No reviews yet

Everything made fresh from scratch the old-fashioned way!

Steve's Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohana Kitchen

No reviews yet

Your Aloha for the Day

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston