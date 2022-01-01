HomeSlyce
WE DO DELIVERY & CARRYOUT
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.
3333 N. Charles St.
Popular Items
Location
3333 N. Charles St.
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
THB Bagelry & Deli
Maryland Made. Locally Loved.
Döner Brös
Authentic döner kebab!
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.