Go
Toast

HomeSlyce

WE DO DELIVERY & CARRYOUT
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.

3333 N. Charles St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Box, HomeSlyce, Slyce$18.00
Walnut 5lb$35.00
TOGO 9x6x3 Black 150/CS 1-Compartment$55.00
Bag Trash 55 Gallon 50/CS 1.5 MiL$42.00
Red Pepper Packets$9.00
TOGO 9x9x3 Black 150/CS$65.00
Bag Dough Ball 8x4x18 1000/CS$29.00
Soujuk 1/2 LB Sliced Pack$12.50
Parmesan Packets$17.00
Hummus 5 lb$25.00

Location

3333 N. Charles St.

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB Bagelry & Deli

No reviews yet

Maryland Made. Locally Loved.

Döner Brös

No reviews yet

Authentic döner kebab!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston