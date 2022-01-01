Hoffman Estates restaurants you'll love
qP Greek Food with a Kick
830 North Roselle, Hoffman Estates
Popular items
HALF BROASTED CHICKEN
$11.00
Healthier, and significantly juicier than fried chicken, marinated in QP'S secret sauce
ROASTED POTATOES
$4.00
Top secret recipe, and bet on garlic and oregano
GYROS WRAP
$7.00
Tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce
HAMBURGERS
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates
Popular items
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)
$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Masala Dosa
$9.99
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
Roti
$0.75
Whole-wheat flatbread
Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates
721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates
Popular items
Chili Garlic Noodles
$17.25
Thin soft egg noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, red chili garlic sauce
BC Hakka Noodles
$17.25
Thin soft egg noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, white pepper, light soya
Vegetable Balls Manchurian Dry
$13.50
Homemade vegetable balls tossed with chopped onion and soya
Ukrainian Dishes
2314 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates
Popular items
Ukrainian Hot Borsht
$11.00
Potato Pan Cakes with Mushroom Sauce
$16.00
Potatoes Pierogi
$23.00
Poplar Creek Bowl/Bar Down Sports Grill
2354 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates
Rookies Pub & Grill
4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates