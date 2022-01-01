Hoffman Estates restaurants you'll love

Go
Hoffman Estates restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates's top cuisines

Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Indian
Takeout box
Chinese
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Hoffman Estates restaurants

qP Greek Food with a Kick image

 

qP Greek Food with a Kick

830 North Roselle, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HALF BROASTED CHICKEN$11.00
Healthier, and significantly juicier than fried chicken, marinated in QP'S secret sauce
ROASTED POTATOES$4.00
Top secret recipe, and bet on garlic and oregano
GYROS WRAP$7.00
Tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce
More about qP Greek Food with a Kick
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

HAMBURGERS

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Samosa Plate (2 Pc)$2.49
Triangular pastry with a savory filling of spiced potatoes, peas, and lentils. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys.
Masala Dosa$9.99
Rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes and onions
Roti$0.75
Whole-wheat flatbread
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates

721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Garlic Noodles$17.25
Thin soft egg noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, red chili garlic sauce
BC Hakka Noodles$17.25
Thin soft egg noodles tossed with julienne vegetables, white pepper, light soya
Vegetable Balls Manchurian Dry$13.50
Homemade vegetable balls tossed with chopped onion and soya
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates
Main pic

 

Ukrainian Dishes

2314 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ukrainian Hot Borsht$11.00
Potato Pan Cakes with Mushroom Sauce$16.00
Potatoes Pierogi$23.00
More about Ukrainian Dishes
Poplar Creek Bowl/Bar Down Sports Grill image

 

Poplar Creek Bowl/Bar Down Sports Grill

2354 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Poplar Creek Bowl/Bar Down Sports Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Rookies Pub & Grill

4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rookies Pub & Grill
Map

More near Hoffman Estates to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston