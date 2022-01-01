Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Hoffman Estates
/
Hoffman Estates
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
qP Greek Food with a Kick
830 North Roselle, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$8.70
More about qP Greek Food with a Kick
Poplar Creek Bowl/Bar Down Sports Grill
2354 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
More about Poplar Creek Bowl/Bar Down Sports Grill
