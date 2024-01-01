Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates restaurants
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Vitality by Vistex

2300 Barrington Rd # 700, Hoffman Estates,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Naked Grilled Chicken tender Meal$8.95
marinated grill chicken breast tenders. Includes Fries and a Fountain Drink
3 pc Chicken Tenders$5.00
Paired with your choice of delectable dipping sauces, from classic honey mustard and tangy barbecue to zesty ranch, this meal is a symphony of flavors designed to tantalize your taste buds. The tender bites of chicken are expertly fried to a golden brown, ensuring a delightful texture that's hard to resist.
Naked Grilled Chicken tenders$6.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken Strips.
More about Vitality by Vistex
Main pic

 

Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket$16.99
Battered chicken tenders, served with cole slaw & choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo
More about Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

