Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hoffman Estates

Go
Hoffman Estates restaurants
Toast

Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve chili

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

HAMBURGERS

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Chili Uttapam$9.49
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with onions and chilis
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
Item pic

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates

721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Paneer Gravy$16.95
Batter fried panner cooked with green chilies, bell pepper and onions in tangy chili garlic sauce
Chili Chicken Dry$15.50
Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili
Chili Garlic Pomfret$22.95
A Whole pomfret fish tossed with chopped onion, garlic, red chili sauce and green onions
More about Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoffman Estates

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Garlic Chicken

Salmon

Map

More near Hoffman Estates to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston