Chili in Hoffman Estates
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve chili
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian
721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates
|Onion Chili Uttapam
|$9.49
Rice and lentil pancake garnished with onions and chilis
Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates
721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates
|Chili Paneer Gravy
|$16.95
Batter fried panner cooked with green chilies, bell pepper and onions in tangy chili garlic sauce
|Chili Chicken Dry
|$15.50
Diced chicken tossed with Thai green chilies, ginger, garlic & diced bell pepper, onions in a dark soya chili
|Chili Garlic Pomfret
|$22.95
A Whole pomfret fish tossed with chopped onion, garlic, red chili sauce and green onions