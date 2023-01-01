Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry goat in
Hoffman Estates
/
Hoffman Estates
/
Curry Goat
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve curry goat
Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates
721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
Punjabi Goat Curry
$21.00
More about Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates
India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road
721 Golf Road, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
Punjabi Goat Curry
$21.00
More about India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoffman Estates
Chicken Curry
Baklava
Chicken Tikka Masala
Mango Shakes
Lassi
Chicken Tikka
Tandoori Chicken
Paneer Tikka
More near Hoffman Estates to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(29 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(169 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston