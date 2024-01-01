Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates restaurants
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Vitality by Vistex

2300 Barrington Rd # 700, Hoffman Estates,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fish Sandwich$8.95
The Crispy Fish Sandwich Savor the freshness of the sea with every mouthwatering bite, complemented by the zesty kick of our signature tartar sauce. Nestled between soft, toasted buns and topped with crisp lettuce and tangy pickles, this sandwich is a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to coastal bliss.
More about Vitality by Vistex
Main pic

 

Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
Takeout
BGD Fish Sandwich$15.99
Best gosh darn beer battered cod, American velveeta cheese, chipotle slaw, tomato & tartar sauce on a gourmet bun
More about Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

