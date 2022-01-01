Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic naan in
Hoffman Estates
/
Hoffman Estates
/
Garlic Naan
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve garlic naan
HAMBURGERS
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.9
(651 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$2.49
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road
721 Golf Road, Hoffman Estates
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$5.00
More about India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Hoffman Estates
Paratha
Mango Shakes
Samosa
Curry
Chicken Curry
Baklava
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
More near Hoffman Estates to explore
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1442 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(249 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston