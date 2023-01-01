Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates restaurants
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve lassi

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rose Lassi$4.99
Salted Lassi$4.49
Mango Lassi$4.99
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
Bombay Chopsticks - Hoffman Estates image

 

Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates

721 W Golf Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lassi$7.00
More about Bombay Chopsticks Hoffman Estates

