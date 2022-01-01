Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Hoffman Estates

Go
Hoffman Estates restaurants
Toast

Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve paratha

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian image

HAMBURGERS

Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman

721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Onion Paratha$10.99
Onion filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Muli Paratha$10.99
White radish filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
Paneer Paratha$10.99
Indian cheese filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
More about Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
Consumer pic

 

India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road

721 Golf Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lacha Paratha$5.00
More about India House - Hoffman Estates - 725 West Golf Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Hoffman Estates

Salmon

Chili

Lentil Soup

Roti

Mango Shakes

Baklava

Garlic Chicken

Naan

Map

More near Hoffman Estates to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston