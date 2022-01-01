Paratha in Hoffman Estates
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
Annapurna Simply Vegetarian - Hoffman
721 W Golf Rd, Hoffman Estates
|Onion Paratha
|$10.99
Onion filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
|Muli Paratha
|$10.99
White radish filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad
|Paneer Paratha
|$10.99
Indian cheese filled flatbread served with a side of chana masala, raita, and tomato onion salad