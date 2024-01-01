Reuben in Hoffman Estates
Vitality by Vistex
2300 Barrington Rd # 700, Hoffman Estates,
|Vitality Reuben Combo
|$8.95
Indulge in a timeless favorite with our Classic Reuben Sandwich. Tender, thinly sliced corned beef piled high on toasted rye bread, layered with tangy sauerkraut, creamy Swiss cheese, and a generous smear of zesty Thousand Island dressing. Grilled to perfection, this iconic sandwich offers a symphony of flavors and textures that will tantalize your taste buds. Served with a side of crispy golden fries or a crisp garden salad, it's a satisfying meal that never goes out of style.