Reuben in Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates restaurants
Hoffman Estates restaurants that serve reuben

Main pic

 

Vitality by Vistex

2300 Barrington Rd # 700, Hoffman Estates,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vitality Reuben Combo$8.95
Indulge in a timeless favorite with our Classic Reuben Sandwich. Tender, thinly sliced corned beef piled high on toasted rye bread, layered with tangy sauerkraut, creamy Swiss cheese, and a generous smear of zesty Thousand Island dressing. Grilled to perfection, this iconic sandwich offers a symphony of flavors and textures that will tantalize your taste buds. Served with a side of crispy golden fries or a crisp garden salad, it's a satisfying meal that never goes out of style.
More about Vitality by Vistex
Main pic

 

Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

4607 West Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$15.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on marble rye
More about Rookie's Pub and Grill - Hoffman Estates

